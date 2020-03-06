NASDAQ: ZYNE Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: ZYNE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ZYNE stocks, concerns whether certain Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial, that the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



