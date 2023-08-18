NASDAQ:ABNB Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Airbnb, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2023 -- Airbnb, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Airbnb, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Airbnb, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $5.99 billion in 2021 to over $8.39 billion in 2022, and that its Net Loss of $352.03 million in 2021 turned into a Net Income of $1.83 billion in in 2022.



Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) rose from $104.92 per share in May 2023 to as high as $154.95 per share on July 31, 2023.



