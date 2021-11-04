NASDAQ:ABSI Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Absci Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2021 -- Certain directors of Absci Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Absci Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Vancouver, WA based Absci Corporation, an AI-powered synthetic biology company, offers biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Absci Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $2.06 million in 2019 to $4.78 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $6.58 million in 2019 to $14.35 million in 2020.



On or around July 22, 2021, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 12.5 million shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share.



Then, on September 7, 2021, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) reported earnings per share and revenue that both fell significantly short of consensus estimates.



Shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) declined to as low as $13.68 per share on September 9, 2021.



