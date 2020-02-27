NASDAQ:ACHC Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Certain directors of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On October 2, 2018 a lawsuit was filed against Acadia Healthcare Company Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc represented in its public filings and press releases that it was "the leading independent provider of mental health services in the U.K" and that "[f]avorable industry and legislative trends" gave the Company a "competitive strength," which would drive future growth and profitability. The plaintiff also claims that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc misrepresented the extent of the Company's actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and earnings per share ("EPS").



