NASDAQ:ACMR Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by ACM Research, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- ACM Research, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by ACM Research, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Fremont, CA based ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. On October 8, 2020, analyst J Capital Research ("J Capital") published a report concerning ACM Research, Inc., in which J Capital concluded that ACM Research, Inc. "is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit." The report cited, among other things, J Capital's visits to "sites in China, Korea, and California" and "more than 40 interviews." J Capital asserted that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The J Capital report concluded that ACM's revenue was overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company."



