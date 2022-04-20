NASDAQ:ADN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AND, formerly NASDAQ: AMCI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, fka. AMCI Acquisition Corp..



Investors who purchased shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, fka. AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AND, formerly NASDAQ: AMC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, fka. AMCI Acquisition Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On October 13, 2020, Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) announced that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") for a business combination that would result in Advent Technologies Inc becoming part of a publicly listed company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, AMCI shareholders will retain ownership of only 31% of the combined company.



Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) declined from $17.70 per share on January 11, 2021, to as low as $1.9850 per share on April 5, 2022.



