NASDAQ:AFIB Investor Notice: Deadline on April 18, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Acutus Medical, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on April 18, 2022in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Acutus Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) over alleged securities laws violations by Acutus Medical, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Acutus Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 18, 2022. NASDAQ: AFIB stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California over the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Acutus Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB) common shares between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, Acutus Medical made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical's products; (ii) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (iii) as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (iv) Acutus Medical's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; and (v) Acutus Medical's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing Acutus Medical.



Those who purchased shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



