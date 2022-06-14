NASDAQ:AFRM Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Affirm Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2022 -- Certain directors of Affirm Holdings, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: AFRM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Affirm Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: AFRM stocks, concerns whether certain Affirm Holdings, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) common shares on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 PM Eastern Standard Time, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of the Company's second quarter financial results, that the Company deleted the tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule, and that the full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



