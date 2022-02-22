NASDAQ:AFRM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Affirm Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- Affirm Holdings, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an order to Affirm Holdings, Inc., along with four other companies offering "buy now, pay later" credit, seeking information about the companies' facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting. Affirm represents itself as a "next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce."



Then on February 10, 2022, during market hours, Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock spiked as high as 12% after a since deleted tweet from the company's official Twitter account posted some Q2 metrics. Affirm Holdings, Inc. announced Q2 2021 financial results later that afternoon and the stock price dropped more than 20%.



Those who purchased shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.