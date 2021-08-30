NASDAQ:AKU Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Akumin Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Akumin Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Akumin Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Plantation, FL based Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States.



On or about September 3, 2020, Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) began trading on the NASDAQ. In connection the Company voluntary delisted its "AKU.U" U.S. dollar listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX).



Then on, August 15, 2021, Akumin Inc. announced that it would not timely file its financial report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because the Company requires "additional information and analysis relate[d] to potential additional credit losses with respect to prior years."



Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) declined from $3.58 per share on June 25, 2021 to $2.1 per share on August 19, 2021.



