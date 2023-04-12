NASDAQ:ALCO Shareholder Alert: Deadline on April 18, 2023 Coming Up in Lawsuit Against Alico, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 18, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO).



Investors who purchased shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 18, 2023.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) common shares between February 4, 2021 and December 13, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 4, 2021 and December 13, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico's deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period, that accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company's financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



