NASDAQ:ALDX Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2023 -- Certain directors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ALDX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ALDX stocks, concerns whether certain Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191's effectiveness, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form, that accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191's clinical and/or commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



