NASDAQ:ALF Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Alfi, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Alfi, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Miami, FL based Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions.



On October 22, 2021, in an SEC filing, Alfi, Inc. disclosed that "The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Alfi, Inc. (the "Company") placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters."



Shares of Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) declined from $8.70 per share in late September 2021, to as low as $4.19 per share on October 29, 2021.



