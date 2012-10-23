NASDAQ:ALGN Investor Alert: Investigation of Align Technology, Inc. Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Align Technology, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) concerning whether a series of statements by Align Technology, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $312.33 million in 2009 to $479.74 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $31.27 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $66.72 million in 2011.



Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reported that its second quarter Revenue rose from $120.09 million in 2011 to $145.63 million in 2012 and its second quarter Net Income increased from $11.16 million last year to $28.49 million this year. On July 19, 2012, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced tis second quarter FY 2012 results. Among other things, Align Technology, Inc. issued its guidance for the third quarter in the FY 2012. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) said for the third quarter of fiscal 2012 (Q3 12), it expects net revenues to be in a range of $136.8 million to $140.8 million.



Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) grew from as low as $6.41 in March 2009 to as high as $39.38 per share on October 5, 2012.



Then on October 17, 2012, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its preliminary third quarter FY 2012 results. Among other things, Align Technology, Inc. said that its third quarter FY 2012 revenue is $136.5 million.



Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) dropped from as high as $38.166 per share on Wednesday, October 17, 2012, to as low as $25.53 per share on Thursday, October 18, 2012.



On October 22, 2012, NASDAQALGN shares closed at $27.59 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



