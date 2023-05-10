NASDAQ:AMGN Investor Notice: Deadline on May 12, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Amgen Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).



Investors who purchased shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 12, 2023. NASDAQ: AMGN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) common shares between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012, that the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, that the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which Amgen had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations, that Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities, that Amgen had failed to comply with ASC 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and that Amgen's refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S. government exposed Amgen to a substantial risk of severe financial penalties imposed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS").



Those who purchased shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.