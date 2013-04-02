NASDAQ:AMGN Long Term Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors of Amgen, Inc. Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- An investor in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) filed a lawsuit against directors of Amgen, Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In December Amgen, Inc agreed to pay $762 million in criminal fines and a civil settlement in connection with allegations that it marketed its anemia drug Aranesp for off-label uses, offered kickbacks to providers to use its products and engaged in false price reporting practices.



Amgen, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $15.29 billion in 2011 to over $16.63 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from over $3.68 billion to over $4.34 billion.



Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) closed on April 1, 2013 at $102.31 per share.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com