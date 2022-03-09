NASDAQ:AMRN Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Amarin Corporation Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Amarin Corporation plc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: AMRN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: AMRN stocks, concerns whether certain Amarin Corporation plc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated, that once certain of Amarin's patents were invalidated by the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling, that the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover, that Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



