NASDAQ:AMZN Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Amazon.com, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Amazon.com, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: AMZN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Amazon.com, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: AMZN stocks, concerns whether certain Amazon.com, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Amazon.com, Inc. engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon.com, Inc. products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them, that the foregoing exposed Amazon.com, Inc. to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions, that Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable, and that as a result, the Defendants' public statements between February 1, 2019, and April 5, 2022were materially false and/or misleading.



