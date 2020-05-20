NASDAQ:ANAB Investor Notice: Deadline on May 25, 2020 in Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on May 25, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB).



Investors who purchased shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 25, 2020. NASDAQ: ANAB stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, the defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the purported efficacy of etokimab, touting data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergies as showing a "remarkable efficacy result" and describing the drug as having a "pretty profound efficacy" in its treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis based on AnaptysBio's Phase 2a trial data for that indication, that in truth, the Defendants provided misleading clinical trial data which failed to disclose key information and used questionable analysis, making the trial results regarding etokimab's efficacy and its prospects appear far better than they were, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of AnaptysBio common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019.



