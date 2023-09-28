NASDAQ:ANY Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Sphere 3D Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- Certain directors of Sphere 3D Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Greenwich, CT based Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company.



On February 17, 2022, CoinDesk issued an article entitled, "Questions Swirl Around NuMiner's 'Best in Class' Bitcoin Mining Rig." The article reported that "Sphere 3D (ANY), a Toronto-based data management company, announced it was acquiring 60,000 mining rigs for about $1.7 billion from NuMiner Global, a New York-based company that appears to have popped out of thin air. A search on the New York state company registry yielded zero results for "NuMiner." The company claims to be affiliated with NuMiner Technologies Ltd., for which practically no information is publicly available." Several people were skeptical of the deal, the report citing, "Fred Thiel, CEO of one of the biggest publicly traded miners, Marathon Digital, also tweeted that he was skeptical of NuMiner's claims and voiced concern about the cooling technology, or lack thereof." Then, on March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report viewing Sphere 3D as a stock promotion. Regarding the deal with NuMiner, the report stated, "The deal is meant to be structured with $29 million in cash, roughly $400 million in ANY-equivalent shares, $1.1 billion in vendor financing (at an abusive rate of 9% interest and 18% of all bitcoins mined), and $185 million in milestone payments. We think this deal is totally contrived and will never happen."



Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) declined from $3.81 per share in early January 2022 to as low as $0.8 per share on May 12, 2022, respectively $0.231 per share in late December 2022.



