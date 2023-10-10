NASDAQ:APLD Investor Alert: Deadline on October 11, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Applied Digital Corporation Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 11, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD).



Investors who purchased shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 11, 2023. NASDAQ: APLD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) common shares between April 13, 2022 and July 26, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 13, 2022 and July 26, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider, that Applied Digital's Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules, that accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards, that the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



