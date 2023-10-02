NASDAQ:APLS Shareholder Alert: Deadline on October 2, 2023 Coming Up in Lawsuit Against Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on October 2, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) common shares between January 28, 2021, and July 28, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 28, 2021, and July 28, 2023, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the design of SYFOVRE's clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections, that as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors, and that therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



