NASDAQ:APLT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Applied Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2022 -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Applied Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications.



On January 3, 2022, Applied Therapeutics, Inc disclosed that "[f]ollowing discussions with the FDA at the end of the year, the Company has decided to hold on submitting an NDA for AT-007 for treatment of Galactosemia pending additional discussions with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval."



