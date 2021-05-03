NASDAQ:APP Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by AppLovin Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by AppLovin Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by AppLovin Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Palo Alto, CA based AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide.



On April 15, 2021, AppLovin Corporation went public at $80 per share to raise $2 billion in its initial public offering ("IPO"). Since then, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) declined to $58.50 per share.



Those who purchased shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.