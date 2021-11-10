NASDAQ:APPH Investor Notice: Deadline on November 23, 2021 in Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 23, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH).



Investors who purchased shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 23, 2021. NASDAQ: APPH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) common shares between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force, that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently, that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.