NASDAQ:APPH Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by AppHarvest, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by AppHarvest, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Morehead, KY based AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States.



In February 2021, AppHarvest, Inc. completed its SPAC merger to go public at valuation over $1 billion. AppHarvest, Inc. raised about $475 million as a result of the merger.



On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net loss was $32 million. The Company also lowered its full-year 2021 net sales outlook to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.



Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) declined from $39.50 per share on February 10, 2021, to $6.66 per share on August 19, 2021.



