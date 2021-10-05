NASDAQ:APPH Investors Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by AppHarvest, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: APPH shares, filed a lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Morehead, KY based AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States.



In February 2021, AppHarvest, Inc. completed its SPAC merger to go public at valuation over $1 billion. AppHarvest, Inc. raised about $475 million as a result of the merger.



On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net loss was $32 million. The Company also lowered its full-year 2021 net sales outlook to the range of $7 million to $9 million from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million.



Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) declined from $39.50 per share on February 10, 2021, to $6.71 per share on August 17, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force, that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently, that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



