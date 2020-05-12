NASDAQ:APTX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Aptinyx Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Aptinyx Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Aptinyx Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Evanston, IL based Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx Inc. completed its initial publis offering ("IPO") on June 21, 2018, offering $16.00 per share for net proceeds of $92.2 million. However, since the IPO shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) declined to as low as $2.96 per share on August 26, 2019.



On October 4, 2019, NASDAQ: APTX shares closed at $3.28 per share.



