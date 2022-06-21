NASDAQ:APYX Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Apyx Medical Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: APYX shares, filed a lawsuit against Apyx Medical Corporation over alleged Federal Securities Laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 5, 2022. NASDAQ: APYX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Clearwater FL based Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. On March 14, 2022, Apyx Medical Corporation disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication ("MDSC") related to the Company's Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that "[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency's MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures."



Shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) declined from $11.18 per share on March 1, 2022, to as low as $3.01 per share on May 11, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications, that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx Medical Corporation reporting serious adverse events, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis



Those who purchased shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.