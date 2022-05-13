NASDAQ:APYX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Apyx Medical Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- Apyx Medical Corporation is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Apyx Medical Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Clearwater FL based Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. Apyx Medical Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $27.71 million in 2020 to $48.51 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $11.89 million in 2020 to $15.17 million in 2021.



On March 14, 2022, Apyx Medical Corporation disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication ("MDSC") related to the Company's Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that "[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency's MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures."



Shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) declined from $11.18 per share on March 1, 2022, to as low as $3.01 per share on May 11, 2022.



