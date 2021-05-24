NASDAQ:AQST Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Certain directors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: AQST stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: AQST stocks, concerns whether certain Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that data included in the Libervant NDA submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups, that the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) have certain options



