NASDAQ:ARBK Investor Alert: Deadline on March 27, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Argo Blockchain Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 27, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK).



Investors who purchased shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 27, 2023. NASDAQ: ARBK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) common shares who purchased NASDAQ: ARBK shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO and/or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Argo Blockchain plc was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties, that Argo Blockchain plc the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo's ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility, that as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.