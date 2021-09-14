NASDAQ:ARDX Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 28, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Ardelyx, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 28, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) common shares between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, Ardelyx and the other named defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA, which led investors to suffer significant losses.



