NASDAQ:AROW Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Arrow Financial Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2023 -- Certain directors of Arrow Financial Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: AROW stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Arrow Financial Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: AROW stocks, concerns whether certain Arrow Financial Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Arrow Financial Corporation maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, that the foregoing increased the risk that the Company could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ's listing requirements, that accordingly, Arrow was at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ, that following the disclosure of deficiencies in the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, Arrow Financial Corporation downplayed the severity of these issues and the associated risks, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AROW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



