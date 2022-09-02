NASDAQ:ARQQ Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Arqit Quantum Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- Certain directors of Arqit Quantum Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Arqit Quantum Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ARQQ stocks, concerns whether certain Arqit Quantum Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants and that in the Proxy Statement issued in connection to the Merger made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



