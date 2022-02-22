NASDAQ:ARVL Investor Notice: Deadline on February 22, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Arrival

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 22, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL).



Investors who purchased shares of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 22, 2022. NASDAQ: ARVL stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) common shares between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, Arrival made false and/or misleading statements concerning the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expenses required to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EVs than disclosed, the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed the Company would not achieve its production and sales volumes, the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines, accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.