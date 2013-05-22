NASDAQ:ASIA Investor Alert: Investigation of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASIA) was announced concerning whether the offer by CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd to acquire AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. for $12.00 per NASDAQ:ASIA share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in AsiaInfo-Linkage shares.



Investors who purchased shares of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASIA) prior to May 13, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ASIA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:ASIA investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 13, 2013, AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. and CITIC Capital Partners, the private equity arm of CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd. announced the signing of a merger agreement under which AsiaInfo-Linkage will be acquired by a private investor consortium led by CITIC Capital Partners.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, upon completion of the acquisition the stockholders of AsiaInfo-Linkage will receive US$12.00 in cash for each AsiaInfo-Linkage share of common stock they hold.

However, given that NASDAQ:ASIA shares traded in 2012 as high as $13.75 and in 2011 as high as $22.65 per share and that at least one analyst has set the high target price at $16.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NASDAQ:ASIA stockholders. In addition, the investigation focuses on whether the AsiaInfo-Linkage Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On May 21, 2013, NASDAQ:ASIA shares closed at $11.60 per share.



Those who are current investors in AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASIA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com