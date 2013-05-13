NASDAQ:ATEC Investor Investigation of Alphatec Holdings Inc Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) was announced concerning whether certain Alphatec Holdings officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Alphatec officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Alphatec Holdings Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $197.71 million in 2011 to $196.28 million in 2012 and that its respective Net loss declined from $22.18 million to $15.46 million.



Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc declined from $3.74 in July 2011 to $1.52 per share in November 2012.



On May 10, 2013, Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares closed at $1.78 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



