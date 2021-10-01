NASDAQ:ATHA Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Athira Pharma, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Athira Pharma, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: ATHA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Athira Pharma, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ATHA stocks, concerns whether certain Athira Pharma, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to state that Dr. Kawas had published research papers containing improperly altered images while she was a graduate student, that this purported research was foundational to Athira's efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer's because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer's, that as a result, Athira's intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer's was based on invalid research, and that as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Athira's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Those who purchased shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



