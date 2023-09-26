NASDAQ:ATLX Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Atlas Lithium Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Atlas Lithium Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ATLX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Atlas Lithium Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ATLX stocks, concerns whether certain Atlas Lithium Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights, that in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company's stock, that the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium's business was revealed and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



