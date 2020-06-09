NASDAQ:ATNX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Athenex, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Athenex, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Athenex, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Buffalo, NY based Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia.



In June 2017, Athenex, Inc. completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 6 million shares of common stock priced at $11.00 per share.



Athenex, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $89.1 million in 2018 to $101.22 million in 2019, and that its Net Loss increased from $117.44 million in 2018 to $123.74 million in 2019.



Then, on May 7, 2020, Athenex reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. Among other results, the Company reported earnings per share that missed consensus estimates by $0.07.



Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) declined on March 18, 2020, to as low as $5.63 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.