NASDAQ:ATNX Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Athenex, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Certain directors of Athenex, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ATNX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Athenex, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ATNX stocks, concerns whether certain Athenex directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae, that the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR, that the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR, that the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



