NASDAQ:ATRA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States.



On November 4, 2021, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc issued a press release touting its T cell immunotherapy product candidate, ATA188. In this release, the Company claimed that there was "positive momentum around the ATA188 program" and "increasing awareness of and excitement . . . among the medical community and industry." Atara also made positive statements about ATA188 with regard to patients' sustained disability improvement and about Atara's progress with enrollment in Phase 2 efficacy and safety studies.



Then, on February 28, 2022, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc issued a press release attached to their Form 8-K, providing an update on ATA188. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc claimed that "a key data point at the time of the interim analysis will be EDSS [expanded disability status scale] improvement at six months for applicable patients. In the Phase 1 study, EDSS improvement at six months was >85 percent predictive of achieving sustained EDSS improvement at 12 months, the primary endpoint of EMBOLD [Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled study



On July 12, 2022, after the market closed, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc announced the completion of its interim analysis of its phase 2 EMBOLD study for ATA188. The company stated:



"Based on the analysis of the EMBOLD data available at the time of the IA [interim analysis], there was not a sufficient dataset to draw conclusions about the predictive value of six months EDSS improvement for 12 months EDSS improvement. The IDSMC [Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Committee] believes the six-month interim endpoint may be an inaccurate measure of the potential of this intervention in this condition."



Those who purchased shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



