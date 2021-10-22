NASDAQ:ATVI Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing by Activision Blizzard, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ATVI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ATVI stocks, concerns whether certain Activision Blizzard, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants the made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees, that Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive, that numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed, that the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations, that as a result as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect, that Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing ("DFEH") had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



