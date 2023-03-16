NASDAQ:ATVI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Activision Blizzard, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Activision Blizzard, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Activision Blizzard directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Santa Monica, CA based Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Activision Blizzard, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $8.8 billion in 2021 to over $7.52 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income declined from over $2.76 billion in 2021 to over $1.51 billion in 2022.



Recently Activision Blizzard, Inc settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to pay $35 million after allegations that Activision Blizzard, Inc violated the whistleblower-protection rule by requiring former employees to provide notice to the company if they were contacted by the SEC's staff for information. Allegations included that the company lacked sufficient internal control and procedures among its separate business units. This resulted in Activision Blizzard, Inc failing to identify issues within the company that would require public disclosure.



