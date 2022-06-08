NASDAQ:AUPH Investor Notice: Deadline on June 14, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 14, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)



Investors who purchased shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 14, 2022. NASDAQ: AUPH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) common shares between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022,, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc was experiencing declining revenues, that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations, that accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects, that as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



