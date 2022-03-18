NASDAQ:AVCT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) declined from $3.13 per share on December 10, 2021, to as low as $0.68 per share on March 8, 2022.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.