NASDAQ:AVXL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Anavex Life Sciences Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Before the market opened on February 1, 2022, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. announced that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints. Following the announcement, several people on social media indicated that the primary and secondary endpoints were recently changed. STAT's Adam Feuerstein tweeted, "Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed."



Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) declined from $19.83 per share in December 2021 to as low as $9.93 per share on February 4, 2022.



