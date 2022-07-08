NASDAQ:AXSM Investor Notice: Deadline on July 12, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 12, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) common shares between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 30, 2019 and April 22, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Axsome's CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process, that as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline, that the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA, that accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA, that as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



