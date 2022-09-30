NASDAQ:AXSM Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc..



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Axsome's CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process, that as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline, that the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA, that accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA, that as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



